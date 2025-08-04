senckađ
BBVA - Wounda

BBVA
04/08/2025
When the legendary Jane Goodall introduces a story, you know it’s something special. Gounda follows the journey of a rescued chimpanzee finding a new life in a sanctuary — a heartfelt narrative blending tenderness, hope, and purpose.
Directed by Becho & Mab and brought to life at Can Can Club, the film combines stop-motion puppetry with live-action, crafting a tactile, handmade world that feels both cinematic and deeply human.
Produced in collaboration with our friends at 1st Aveba, this project is a testament to how craft and storytelling can work hand in hand to create a lasting emotional impact.

v2.25.1