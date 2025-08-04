A world of soft textures, playful shapes, and hand-sculpted charm: this four-spot campaign for Got Milk delves into the tactile magic of clay animation. Each character and set was built entirely in clay, modeled and animated frame by frame to capture the warmth and imperfections that only the handmade can offer. Directed by Becho & Mab of Can Can Club, with production by 1stAveMachine Buenos Aires, the project was a true dream come true: a unique opportunity to create an entire universe in clay, merging imagination and craft in the most tangible way possible.



