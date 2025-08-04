Produced by 1stAveMachine for Merrell and directed by Can Can Club’s duo Becho & Mab, this pair of 30-second spots takes viewers on a journey through microminiature worlds. Each scene was brought to life in stop-motion using 1:87 scale characters — designed, 3D-printed, and meticulously hand-painted for the production. The result is a tactile and richly detailed universe where the smallest of figures embark on the grandest of adventures. Can Can Club provided animation services, crafting the movement and bringing these tiny explorers to life frame by frame.

