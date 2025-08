Produced by Ars Thanea for Huawei and directed by Can Can Club’s duo Becho & Mab, this fully CGI campaign follows a tiny robot as it explores far-off places, showing how technology can inspire meaningful change. Although every frame was created digitally, the team drew on their extensive experience in craft-based filmmaking to weave in textures, imperfections, and a human touch — creating a miniature-like world that works like clockwork while retaining a sense of wonder and warmth.