senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Samsung - Device Upcicling

Samsung
04/08/2025
3
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Produced by 1stAveMachine for Samsung, this elegant TV campaign of three 30-second stop-motion spots features animation direction by Can Can Club’s duo Becho & Mab. Created with a conscious approach, the team crafted beautifully designed wooden characters and sets using wood, paper, and mostly reusable materials, while deliberately avoiding plastics, silicones, and harmful chemicals. The result is a clean, tactile, and minimalist aesthetic brought to life with precise animation and an eco-minded spirit — a refined example of stop-motion craft that feels both modern and timeless.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1