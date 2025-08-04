Produced by 1stAveMachine for Samsung, this elegant TV campaign of three 30-second stop-motion spots features animation direction by Can Can Club’s duo Becho & Mab. Created with a conscious approach, the team crafted beautifully designed wooden characters and sets using wood, paper, and mostly reusable materials, while deliberately avoiding plastics, silicones, and harmful chemicals. The result is a clean, tactile, and minimalist aesthetic brought to life with precise animation and an eco-minded spirit — a refined example of stop-motion craft that feels both modern and timeless.

