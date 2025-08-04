Produced by 1stAveBA for Captain Morgan, this bold series of three 30-second TV spots features animation direction by Can Can Club’s duo Becho & Mab, who brought their signature blend of artistry and tactile craft to life. Through mixed-media techniques – from intricately puppeteered characters to hand-built miniature sets and extended set environments – the team created a rich, immersive world. The result is a playful, slightly surreal visual journey that celebrates the brand’s adventurous spirit, all wrapped in a meticulously handcrafted aesthetic that’s unmistakably Can Can Club.

