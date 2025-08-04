senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Myntra - Jashn-e-Iftaar (Eid Campaign)

Myntra
04/08/2025
4
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER


A star-studded lyrical face-off to own festive fashion in India

To put Myntra at the heart of festive shopping, we turned a traditional Iftar celebration into  stage for a witty qawwali-style face-off, with Bollywood icon Farah Khan and fashion critic Sufi Motiwala trading verses over all things fashion.

Challenge
Festive campaigns are a staple of the Indian marketing calendar and Myntra came to us wanting to stand out. With many brands leaning on familiar celebrity endorsements and sentimental storytelling, our challenge was clear: create something original, entertaining, and anchored in cultural insight—all while keeping Myntra’s premium festive fashion front and centre.

Approach
Leaning into the spirit ofjashn (celebration) andjugalbandi (musical duel), we created a stylised qawwali face-off between filmmaker Farah Khan and fashion critic Sufi Motiwala. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a traditional Iftar gathering, the film brought Myntra’s festive collection to life through sharp lyrical banter, standout performances, and on-trend Eid attire. The result? A cinematic and shoppable celebration that lit up social feeds across India.

Results
We helped Myntra stand out in a crowded festive season by turning tradition on its head… and into entertainment. The campaign sparked real conversation across social platforms, drove relevance with a younger audience, and reinforced Myntra’s position as the go-to for premium festive fashion. Beyond delivering reach and engagement, we gave the brand an ownable way to champion heritage and cultural expression.
About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1