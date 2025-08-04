



A star-studded lyrical face-off to own festive fashion in India





To put Myntra at the heart of festive shopping, we turned a traditional Iftar celebration into stage for a witty qawwali-style face-off, with Bollywood icon Farah Khan and fashion critic Sufi Motiwala trading verses over all things fashion.





Challenge

Festive campaigns are a staple of the Indian marketing calendar and Myntra came to us wanting to stand out. With many brands leaning on familiar celebrity endorsements and sentimental storytelling, our challenge was clear: create something original, entertaining, and anchored in cultural insight—all while keeping Myntra’s premium festive fashion front and centre.





Approach

Leaning into the spirit ofjashn (celebration) andjugalbandi (musical duel), we created a stylised qawwali face-off between filmmaker Farah Khan and fashion critic Sufi Motiwala. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a traditional Iftar gathering, the film brought Myntra’s festive collection to life through sharp lyrical banter, standout performances, and on-trend Eid attire. The result? A cinematic and shoppable celebration that lit up social feeds across India.





Results

We helped Myntra stand out in a crowded festive season by turning tradition on its head… and into entertainment. The campaign sparked real conversation across social platforms, drove relevance with a younger audience, and reinforced Myntra’s position as the go-to for premium festive fashion. Beyond delivering reach and engagement, we gave the brand an ownable way to champion heritage and cultural expression.