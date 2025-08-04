Minecraft is played 365 days a year, across every continent on the planet, connecting gamers across the globe through a world of limitless imagination. On International Day of Friendship, as the dust settled on the brand’s first journey onto the big screen, Minecraft and Boo Agency came together to launch another story. Based upon the all-too-relatable feeling of missing a close friend, told with the help of one of our favourite new mobs; the wonderfully weird Happy Ghast.



In Boo Agency’s first piece of live-action storytelling for the world’s best-selling game, we are introduced to the story of two best friends, Sully and Sally - separated by distance, connected by Minecraft.



Working with BIG Productions and award-winning British Director Dan French, Boo created a short-story crafted predominantly in-camera to bring Minecraft’s world building reputation to life through and onto the ‘small’ screen.



“Minecraft’s unwavering pursuit of putting their community first, mixed with a love for storytelling means we are partnering with a genuine dream team. They’ve put their trust in us now for the second time to bring their IP to life in new and imaginative ways. We’re in love with the result - a sneak peek into memories waiting to be made for both existing and new fans of the franchise.” - Jack White, Managing Director, Boo Agency





The film was captured over a 2-day shoot combining a mix of prop builds and VFX to create a hand-made stylised feel enabling the quirks of Minecraft leak into the world of Sully & Sally. The work embodies the recently launched brand proposition of Shape Your World, showcasing just one example of the types of personal stories that Minecrafters have created for themselves over the 16 years of the franchise’s existence.



"Minecraft fans have so much love for the game, so we worked carefully to stay true to its look and feel while introducing fun, unexpected techniques. In a landscape dominated by AI, we wanted to preserve a handcrafted touch, like the Ghast puppet, that brings an intimate charm true to the brand." - Izaak Flanders, Creative Director & Partner - Boo Agency



“Continuing our momentum as a gaming and entertainment franchise, here we tell another type of story relatable to new and long-time fans of Minecraft. Boo Agency, Dan French, and BIG Productions were fantastic collaborators and creative storytelling partners, bringing to life a fun, quirky story about how Minecraft connects friends”. – Sam Brody, Global Integrated Marketing, Minecraft

The hero film is flanked by an array of cutdowns and social-first content across Minecraft’s owned-channels.

Minecraft presents endless possibilities, where through connection, self-expression and your limitless imagination you can write your very own story and join a community of millions in shaping your world.