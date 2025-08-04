senckađ
Motor Accident Compensation Commission NT - Lives Worth Living

Motor Accident Compensation Commission NT
04/08/2025
A bold Easter campaign urging Territorians to rethink the way they drive. Especially over one of the most dangerous weekends of the year. The new campaign brings a stark truth into the spotlight: NT drivers are around four times more likely to die on the road than the national average. Through stripped-back visuals and a direct, emotional message, the campaign doesn’t shy away from the Territory’s devastating road toll. Instead, it asks one powerful question: If you’re not OK with that, why drive like you are?

v2.25.1