Challenge:
To design Netflix’s 2025 annual Upfront in New York, showcasing the platform’s upcoming content and advertising opportunities to 600 brands, media buyers, and advertisers.
Solution:
As their lead creative agency, we developed a 360° multi-sensory event concept, transforming the Perlman Performing Arts Center into a Netflix brand world.
Our bold, emotive creative reflected the essence of Netflix: Captivating content that commands attention. From the iconic ‘N’, which seamlessly blended into the exterior architecture creating a wow moment upon arrival, to Squid Game soldiers and iconic show props carefully positioned around the venue, various touchpoints created intrigue and excited guests before the main event.
Alongside curating the full guest journey, we designed and delivered the full 1-hour show, which not only impactfully showcased Netflix’s most iconic shows and movies but also highlighted their key messaging of putting brands at the ‘Center of Attention’. This included immersive lighting design, custom animations, dynamic graphics, and cinematic audio curation.
To further elevate engagement, each title announcement featured a custom experience encouraging advertisers to feel, connect, and envision their brand within Netflix’s world of storytelling. Touchpoints included:
Participatory sensory gifting – At certain moments in the show guests were encouraged to heighten their emotional connection to the experience by opening their supplied gifting box and using the props when prompted. This included a Wonka Chocolate bar, Bridgerton bespoke scent and a Wednesday Cup of Woe.
Immersive storytelling – Emotive scripting supported by immersive visual and sound effects transported guests into the worlds of Netflix shows, using talent to tell stories which made the audience truly feel something. From Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris, to Jason Bateman and Jude Law from White Rabbit, different content formats using cues from theatre and cinema ensured the audience remained engaged throughout.
Show-stopping performances - From a live string quartet, a nod to Bridgerton’s grandeur, to the Dallas Cowboys’ Cheerleaders adorning the stage with their iconic ‘Thunderstruck’ routine, we created surprise and delight moments that kept guests on the edge of their seats and maintained their attention.