Challenge:

To design Netflix’s 2025 annual Upfront in New York, showcasing the platform’s upcoming content and advertising opportunities to 600 brands, media buyers, and advertisers.

Solution:

As their lead creative agency, we developed a 360° multi-sensory event concept, transforming the Perlman Performing Arts Center into a Netflix brand world.

Our bold, emotive creative reflected the essence of Netflix: Captivating content that commands attention. From the iconic ‘N’, which seamlessly blended into the exterior architecture creating a wow moment upon arrival, to Squid Game soldiers and iconic show props carefully positioned around the venue, various touchpoints created intrigue and excited guests before the main event.

Alongside curating the full guest journey, we designed and delivered the full 1-hour show, which not only impactfully showcased Netflix’s most iconic shows and movies but also highlighted their key messaging of putting brands at the ‘Center of Attention’. This included immersive lighting design, custom animations, dynamic graphics, and cinematic audio curation.

To further elevate engagement, each title announcement featured a custom experience encouraging advertisers to feel, connect, and envision their brand within Netflix’s world of storytelling. Touchpoints included: