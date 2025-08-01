Fenbid partnered with Tencent Music to launch “Digital Ibuprofen”—therapeutic AI-generated music powered by data on decibel, melody, and frequency. These personalized playlists address a spectrum of pain points, transforming relief into an immersive sensory experience.

At the intersection of music and technology, Fenbid creates a dual healing experience for both body and spirit—tailored for young souls.











BACKGROUND

For minor aches and pains, young people are quick to brush discomfort aside—choosing resilience over relief, often without considering painkillers.

In 2024, Fenbid responded by refreshing its portfolio, introducing targeted solutions for everything from migraines and toothaches to menstrual pain.

The challenge: How could Fenbid show young people that relief is possible, and guide them to the right option from its expanded range?









INSIGHTS

Today, music has become more than entertainment—it’s a trusted ally for pain management among young people. Streaming platforms overflow with user-created playlists designed specifically to ease pain and tension.

Science supports this trend: carefully engineered combinations of decibel, melody, and hertz in music can actually rewire the brain’s response to pain, reducing discomfort by 20% to 30%.









IDEA

In collaboration with Tencent Music, Fenbid launched “Digital Ibuprofen,” transforming pain relief into an emotional, musical journey.

With a tap, the Digital Pills capsule and your smartphone unlock a personalized pain relief playlist on QQ Music, crafted by AI to match the frequency and rhythm of your pain.

As users listen, they can access exclusive Fenbid coupons and discover solutions tailored to their needs—turning the power of sound into real-world relief.

Beyond music and technology, Fenbid’s care reached the mountains, where the brand sponsored rural teacher Gu Ya and his 350 students’ Haiga Rock Band to stage the “Dream Concert in the Mountains.” Their hopeful music, live-streamed and shared on social media, carried Fenbid’s message of healing far and wide.

An engaging mini-program further inspired fans to support the Haiga’s journey to win exclusive instruments, rallying a community of participation and encouragement.









IMPACT

“Digital Ibuprofen” gained widespread media attention, appearing on 20+ leading media oulets and connecting 450 million consumers.

The campaign boosted brand awareness to 98%, increased purchase intent to 86%, and drove a 50% surge in Fenbid’s market share.









DIGITAL IBUPROFEN

ADVERTISER/BRAND:HALEON/FENBID

CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE

