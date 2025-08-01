



THE BRIEF.

Helly Hansen & GREY London approached us to create a suite of compelling, cinematic assets that captured the innovation, cutting-edge technology and high-velocity collaboration behind their partnership with race sailing team American Magic

The RESULT.

We set out to create 2 documentaries and a suite of supporting assets, which highlighted Helly Hansen’s provision of technical gear to the race team. One asset from the team’s POV, highlighting what goes into winning the cup, and another from the client’s POV, showing everything that goes into the products.

With a blend of UK team and local crew on-the ground in Barcelona & Oslo – we captured the athletes’ stories of hard graft and training, and the brand’s stories of technical production– showcasing the entire team behind a cup-winning boat.