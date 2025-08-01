senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Helly Hansen - Trusted By Professionals

Helly Hansen
01/08/2025
0
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER


THE BRIEF.

Helly Hansen & GREY London approached us to create a suite of compelling, cinematic assets that captured the innovation, cutting-edge technology and high-velocity collaboration behind their partnership with race sailing team American Magic

The RESULT.

We set out to create 2 documentaries and a suite of supporting assets, which highlighted Helly Hansen’s provision of technical gear to the race team. One asset from the team’s POV, highlighting what goes into winning the cup, and another from the client’s POV, showing everything that goes into the products.

With a blend of UK team and local crew on-the ground in Barcelona & Oslo – we captured the athletes’ stories of hard graft and training, and the brand’s stories of technical production– showcasing the entire team behind a cup-winning boat.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1