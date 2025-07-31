



Commissioned for an editorial story, this project took place aboard South Africa’s iconic Blue Train — a five-star hotel on rails that runs from Pretoria to Cape Town.

Michael Heffernan was tasked with capturing the atmosphere and detail of the onboard experience. Focusing on light, material, and movement, the work highlights the softer, slower side of luxury travel. Interiors, service moments, and passing landscapes were all part of the story.

The result is a restrained, story-led series of images — hospitality photography with an editorial edge.

​www.michaelheffernan.com​

