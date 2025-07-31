senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Blue Train - Michael Heffernan Captures the Subtle Luxury of South Africa’s Blue Train

Blue Train
31/07/2025
8
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER


Commissioned for an editorial story, this project took place aboard South Africa’s iconic Blue Train — a five-star hotel on rails that runs from Pretoria to Cape Town.

Michael Heffernan was tasked with capturing the atmosphere and detail of the onboard experience. Focusing on light, material, and movement, the work highlights the softer, slower side of luxury travel. Interiors, service moments, and passing landscapes were all part of the story.

The result is a restrained, story-led series of images — hospitality photography with an editorial edge.

www.michaelheffernan.com

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1