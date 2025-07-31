



Redefining EV conversations through Positive Energy

Imagination redefined the EV conversation by transforming the all-new Nissan LEAF launch into a bold statement of optimism and innovation powered by positive energy.

The campaign repositioned the brand through emotionally driven storytelling that celebrated colour, movement, and cultural significance, moving beyond traditional automotive marketing to create genuine human connection through a stunning 90-second hero film and a ten-minute feature. Both were filmed at Japan’s iconic Ashikaga Scramble Studio.

Tasked with delivering a disruptive global launch for the third-generation Nissan LEAF – one of Nissan’s most iconic and important electric vehicles – we sought to create a bold and innovative approach that would reignite excitement, with the goal to restore confidence in Nissan EVs and drive positive energy around the brand.

Redefining EV storytelling

Imagination developed “The Power to Move You”, a campaign rooted in the Positive Energy platform. This strategic repositioning transformed LEAF from purely functional transportation into a statement of optimism and innovation. The approach deliberately moved away from the conventional automotive marketing of focusing on technical specifications, instead emphasising emotional connection and cultural relevance that would resonate with audiences seeking more than just an electric vehicle.

A vibrant vision of the future

The creative execution centred on dynamic choreography and advanced VFX. It was filmed over three days at Japan’s Ashikaga Scramble Studio, a full-scale replica of Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya Crossing. The production team reimagined this space as a vibrant near-future city powered by LEAF. Authentic brand ambassadors, including automotive enthusiast Emelia Hartford, EV adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey, as well as the talented CDK Dance Company, brought genuine connections to the brand’s vision, creating content that felt both inspirational and real.

Built for global impact

The campaign premiered globally on June 17, 2025, with a meticulously coordinated rollout designed for maximum impact. Imagination led the end-to-end execution across creative development and video content, including Nissan’s YouTube channel and social platforms, resulting in 9.3m YouTube views (Nissan and collaborators’ channels) and 18.2k social mentions. The full-service approach included teaser content development and influencer collaboration, ensuring unified messaging that would drive conversation and engagement across all touchpoints.

Establishing new creative territory

With positive sentiment achieved at unprecedented levels and search engagement quadrupled, the Positive Energy platform established a new paradigm for lasting brand transformation. The campaign became more than a product launch, it marked Nissan’s definitive shift toward emotion-driven EV marketing and established a creative partnership built for sustained market impact.

For the audience

An emotionally engaging campaign tailored to viewers which allowed them to connect with the Nissan LEAF through optimism, cultural resonance and authentic storytelling, positioning electric mobility as an inspiring lifestyle choice that celebrates innovation and human connection, rather than just functional transportation.

For the brand

A transformative launch that generated unprecedented positive sentiment, established new creative territory in the EV space, and repositioned Nissan from product-focused messaging to emotion-driven storytelling that supports long-term brand evolution and market leadership.