How can Ford reconnect employees and dealers to Ford’s future through hands-on experiences?

A high-energy, hands-on brand experience designed to reignite employee pride and advocacy by engaging nearly 4,000 Ford employees, suppliers, and dealers at the Dearborn Proving Grounds. The event showcased Ford’s latest vehicles, technology innovations, and future product vision through driving demos, interactive tech showcases, and immersive storytelling moments.

The brief was clear: create a dynamic, hands-on experience that would reconnect Ford employees, dealers, and suppliers with what makes the brand special. Not through static presentations or videos, but by putting them in the driver’s seat. The challenge was to energise the audience about Ford’s current vehicle lineup, showcase next-gen technology in action, and rally excitement around the future vision.

Reigniting pride at the Proving Grounds

In May 2025, Ford and Imagination delivered Driving Ford+ 2025 at the Dearborn Proving Grounds – a full-throttle, hands-on event welcoming nearly 4,000 attendees. The experience gave participants the chance to drive Ford vehicles, test out new product features, and see future tech in action, from off-road capability demonstrations to trailer backing assist and Pro Power Onboard.

Showcasing innovation in action

New highlights included the Gemba Garage, offering side-by-side comparisons of Ford products versus competitors, and Feature Fest, a rapid-fire mix of drive demos, tailgate setups, and capability showcases designed to build confidence in the brand’s innovation leadership.

Strengthening employee advocacy and Ford+ message

The event delivered impressive internal impact, with 90% of attendees confirming an improved understanding of customer needs, and 93% reporting greater motivation to enhance problem-solving skills. It also drove considerable employee-generated social content, including 301k total reach from #WeAreFord posts.

Driving Ford+ 2025 successfully engaged hard-to-reach groups like manufacturing plant leaders and process coaches. It scaled lean quality messaging globally, with related stories earning 20k views on @FordOnline and 1.9k impressions on @BlueOvalNow.

For the audience

Driving Ford+ gave nearly 4,000 employees and dealers a firsthand experience with Ford’s latest tech and products, inspiring confidence and brand pride. 90% reported improved customer understanding, and 93% expressed greater motivation for skills development.

For the brand

The event positioned Ford as a people-first, product-driven brand, driving significant internal engagement and social buzz. 301k in social reach and 196 discoverable posts amplified the message beyond Dearborn, reinforcing advocacy around Ford’s vehicles and future strategy.