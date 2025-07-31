For the past 18 months, we’ve been teaming up with the colossal fashion powerhouse JD Sports to supercharge their YouTube channel. JD knows exactly where their audience is online and they’ve nailed the importance of digital-first advertising.

But here’s the catch: their goal isn’t to sell to their audience, it’s to build a community. And we all know what communities hate? Ads in disguise. So, the priority is crystal clear: content comes first, JD branding second.

With millions of views and an average of 500k+ per episode, the numbers don’t lie: audiences are loving what we’ve created. JD Sports keeps coming back to us for more, and that’s all the validation we need.