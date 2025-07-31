We partnered with Unilever’s Cleanipedia platform to create a 5-part branded content series titled ‘Worst Guest Ever’, a humorous and fast-paced transformation journey following an unapologetically messy man as he visits four different homes to learn how not to be the guest everyone dreads.

Amassing over 19M views on TikTok, Each 4-5 minute episode drops our ‘cleanfluencer’ into a new environment, from a meticulous manor to a salty old sea boat, where he’s forced to clean up his act (literally). With each stop, he picks up real-life cleaning tips, etiquette advice, and a few life lessons along the way.

‘Worst Guest Ever’ succeeded because it balanced entertainment with utility, delivering genuinely helpful cleaning tips through character-led storytelling that never felt like an ad. The central character was relatable and funny, making the content easy to watch and share. By leaning into cringe humor and redemption, we created a safe, judgment-free space to explore common cleaning challenges. The short, bingeable episodes were perfect for TikTok, with seamless brand integration that felt natural within the narrative - helping Unilever position Cleanipedia as a fun, practical resource for modern living.

