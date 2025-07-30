senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

Plum Banking - Still

Plum Banking
30/07/2025
3
Share
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When Plum, the fast-growing savings and investment app, approached us, they had one goal: to create a series of high-energy, scroll-stopping social ads that demanded attention. No pressure, right?

Our mission was to deliver 5 fast-paced social edits and a hero ad that captured Plum’s bold, vibrant personality - all while staying unmistakably on-brand.

We didn’t hold back. Each edit pushed a different creative angle, from punchy, big-type, stock-footage-led stories that practically shouted at you to stop scrolling, to playful animations that brought Plum’s quirky tone to life. We mixed formats, styles, and techniques to keep every piece feeling fresh, surprising, and impossible to ignore.
In the end, we produced 5 episodes rolled out across the UK, Greece, and France, plus a standout hero ad, each tailored to different markets but all unmistakably Plum.
Because whether it’s animation, snappy cutdowns, or big, bold stock-led edits, we know exactly how to build content that stops thumbs and drives results.

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1