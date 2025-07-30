When Plum, the fast-growing savings and investment app, approached us, they had one goal: to create a series of high-energy, scroll-stopping social ads that demanded attention. No pressure, right?

Our mission was to deliver 5 fast-paced social edits and a hero ad that captured Plum’s bold, vibrant personality - all while staying unmistakably on-brand.

We didn’t hold back. Each edit pushed a different creative angle, from punchy, big-type, stock-footage-led stories that practically shouted at you to stop scrolling, to playful animations that brought Plum’s quirky tone to life. We mixed formats, styles, and techniques to keep every piece feeling fresh, surprising, and impossible to ignore.

In the end, we produced 5 episodes rolled out across the UK, Greece, and France, plus a standout hero ad, each tailored to different markets but all unmistakably Plum.

Because whether it’s animation, snappy cutdowns, or big, bold stock-led edits, we know exactly how to build content that stops thumbs and drives results.

