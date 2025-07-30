​A highly graphic shot opens the demo sequence of the new Kinder Paradiso, pinpointing the tone set up for the entire film.

Directed by FoodFilm, the demo is visually striking and with a focus on textures and ingredients. Soft lights, extreme close-ups and camera movements, highlight each ingredient and its characteristics.

To focus the viewer’s attention on ingredients, the background is always blurred, but elements of the mise en scène, light and shadow, and warm tones ensure a realistic kitchen environment.

