Bactroban has partnered with Himo Photo Studio to launch an innovative experience that boosts job seekers’ confidence beyond just their resume photos. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, they capture real-time skin data during photo sessions and generate personalized skin improvement reports tailored to each individual.

This solution positions Bactroban’s OTC-powered acne treatment as the preferred choice for young professionals striving for clear, radiant skin and career success.









BACKGROUND

In 2024, Bactroban made a strong debut in the skin health market with a precision-engineered acne treatment crafted specifically for young consumers.

Amid a crowded and competitive beauty landscape, the challenge was clear: How could this trusted OTC leader quickly capture the hearts of younger audiences and ignite strong momentum around the “Bactroban Acne Relief” promise?









INSIGHTS

Graduation season marks a turning point—not just in careers, but in the way young adults view themselves, starting with their skin.

In 2024, with the university graduate employment rate dropping to just 47.8%, securing a job has become an urgent priority for today’s youth. Surveys reveal that over 70% of job seekers wrestle with anxiety and low confidence throughout the application process.

Under the intense pressure of landing their ideal role, candidates meticulously perfect their photos but remain uneasy about how their skin will present on interview day—an invisible hurdle that can shake even the most prepared applicant’s confidence.









IDEA

Bactroban designed a customized “New Look, New Cover Letter” experience that empowers job seekers with renewed confidence and elevate their chances of success in the hiring process.

At Himo—the leading resume photo studio in China—AI-powered cameras analyze skin in real time, detecting acne, blemishes, and pore concerns as images are captured. Accompanied by flawlessly retouched portraits, each user receives a customized skin improvement report infused with Bactroban’s expertise—turning every photo into a bold statement of renewed confidence.

But Bactroban’s commitment goes deeper. Powered by the potent anti-inflammatory and acne-fighting effects of adapalene gel, it directly addresses the everyday skin challenges faced by young professionals.

With its practical “career-ready look” solution, Bactroban enables job seekers to enter interviews with the same fresh, flawless confidence they display in their polished photos—giving them the competitive edge to turn opportunities into offers.









APPROACH

Bactroban harnessed AI to decode the makeup of the most impactful resume photos on job platforms—analyzing attributes like skin tone, texture, and clarity to reveal what captures HR’s attention. Partnering with seasoned HR professionals from top companies, Bactroban collaborated with Himo Photo Studio to develop a tailor-made photo template designed to help candidates stand out.

Launching strategically on May 25th, International Skin Pigmentation Day, Bactroban rolled out the campaign on Xiaohongshu, featuring the ‘new look’ try-on coupons. Targeting acne-related concerns among young professionals, the brand engaged workplace influencers to share practical skincare advice and genuine job-search stories, sparking robust conversations about skin health and career confidence.

Simultaneously, precision-targeted ads and AI-enhanced professional photo retouching tools debuted on Meitu and BeautyCam apps, equipped with advanced acne-fighting features. These tools reached acne-prone users with pinpoint accuracy, igniting waves of enthusiastic engagement and viral sharing that cascaded through social networks.









IMPACT

Bactroban transformed the career photo game for young professionals, attracting over 2.11 million participants. Remarkably, without heavy ad spending or celebrity influencers, the brand’s owned media channels soared to record-breaking engagement, cultivating a dedicated and expanding fanbase.

On Xiaohongshu, campaign views exceeded 620,000, while Meitu recorded a striking 2.78 million clicks. Overall, Bactroban’s digital presence surpassed 120 million impressions, driving a fourfold increase in product sales.











NEW LOOK, NEW COVER LETTER

ADVERTISER/BRAND:HALEON/BACTROBAN

CREATIVE AGENCY: DENTSU CREATIVE

