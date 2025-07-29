For 82% of Italians, pasta with ketchup is the worst culinary horror in the world, and the entire country accuses the mythical red sauce of ruining pasta. But to be honest, even ketchup, especially Heinz, is an unwitting victim of this imperfect match.

Because Heinz too is against this culinary crime. So, how to convince Italians of this? Simple, by putting a little bit of ketchup everywhere, but really everywhere except on pasta.

During World Pasta Day, we sprayed ketchup on t-shirts, walls… well, everywhere we wanted. Through Heinz's social media channels, at the supermarket, and on the bottles, we launched Heinz's message: ketchup and pasta: IT'S TIME TO SAY ENOUGH!