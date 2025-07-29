For the first time the Rainbow Flag, iconic symbol of the LGBTQIA+ community,

it becomes music, to make even people with visual disabilities feel involved.

A DE&I idea by TBWA\Italy for Milan Pride



On the occasion of Milan Pride 2024 was launched The Sound of Pride: the first rainbow flag that can also be heard through a scientific process that "captures" the frequencies of colors and transforms them into a piece of music.

​To extract the frequencies from the colors of the flag in the most objective way possible, the scientist and researcher Daniele Gullà - quantum biophysicist - was involved, and used a multispectral camera to translate the acoustic frequencies normally inaudible from the colours, into a sound signal.

The frequencies extracted from the 6 colors of the flag were then decoded and sonified together with Human Touch Music, the music production studio by Alessandro Branca and Serena Menarini, that transformed them into a song. The result is a true hymn of joy and energy, where classical and electronic music meet, in a perfect representation of Pride, something that evolved and enriched more and more over the years, while conveying the same strong message of love and inclusion.

The Milan Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious Italian orchestras, is also a partner of the project and, in the full spirit of inclusion and accessibility that animates its mission, has chosen to donate the 'classical' component of the piece, entrusted to the interpretation of stringed instruments.​

The Sound of Pride is available here