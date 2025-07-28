senckađ
Stella & Chewy's - Amazon A+ Makeover

Stella & Chewy's
28/07/2025
Unleashing personality on the digital shelf. 

Stella & Chewy’s has an authentic, raw, and playful brand personality that’s proven successful in packaging and owned digital channels. But what about on Amazon, where more and more pet parents are making their purchases? 

We sought to create a premium Amazon A+ experience that captured the heart of the brand while clearly highlighting the unique benefits of Stella & Chewy’s products that make pet parents loyal brand fans.


Insight 

Today's pet parents want the best for their pets, of course, but they also want information that's quick to digest and easy to act on. This understanding guided us in crafting content that spoke directly to the hearts (and shopping carts) of these devoted pet owners, all within the constraints of the Amazon A+ platform. By focusing on straightforward and easy-to-understand storytelling, we could provide the information pet parents needed while staying true to the brand’s authentic and passionate voice.

Results

Every element feels true to the Stella & Chewy’s voice—outspoken, energetic, and pet-passionate. From rich video content to engaging illustrations, we focused on creating a storytelling experience that felt as authentic and unfiltered as pet parents' love for their pets. Plus, with a modular design and established content strategy, Stella & Chewy’s can maintain their distinctiveness within the Amazon space as their offerings continue to grow.



Beardwood&Co. is a collaborative, detailed, and fun creative partner! They were able to distill our complex product portfolio into concise modules that strengthened our brand presence on Amazon.  —Stephen Seiple, Vice President of eCommerce, Stella & Chewy's

