The Pottery Barn family of brands has defined American home décor for decades. It needed a major brand positioning to help ditch the image of bland, beige sofas and an outdated aesthetic. We set out to fully reappraise a brand that was getting lost in a growing value-driven landscape.



Insight

Home is a canvas where real life happens. Our proprietary nationwide research uncovered the desire for a comfortable home that looked beautiful and felt unique. Many said they lacked confidence in decorating, and craved inspiring, real-life solutions for every room. Pottery Barn was perceived to lack a diversity of styles, price points, and solutions for small spaces.

Results

We partnered with the executive team to align and inspire the entire organization around the strategy of “Bringing Inspiration Home.” We elevated Design Services for real-life problem solving, focused on a wider range of spaces, styles, and price points. Owning the Makeover became a top priority, which we brought to life through storytelling across social media — giving guests a reason to come back to Pottery Barn for each and every room.



“There is great alignment on the brand positioning, which is a powerful thing. Thank you for your expert guidance and collaboration in landing all of the brand work. We are on a solid path!” - Marta Benson, President, Pottery Barn

