Creating Stand-Out that Amplifies Simplicity

hello first launched with a mission to break through the traditional, performance-heavy branding of personal care products by focusing on a more friendly, human connection. Over time, however, as new design-conscious competitors entered the market, hello’s breakthrough spark began to get lost in the mix. Recognizing the need to reclaim their space, hello turned to Beardwood&Co. as collaborators to create a new magical world and a more cohesive brand experience positioning them for growth and innovation in the personal care market.

Insight

Making Mundane Moments Magical

hello understands that Modern Millennial Families often deal with the demands and mayhem of everyday life. By transforming daily routines and mundane moments into magical experiences with delicious natural flavors and fantastic fragrances, we can create a shift from merely “getting through the day” to “crushing it” and enjoying the journey.

Results

Creating “Room to Play” In the Chaos of Life

The Big Creative Idea of “Room to Play” acknowledges that life is unpredictable and schedules can be chaotic. However, hello celebrates the little moments in our daily lives, turning routines into imaginative spaces. This approach invites fans to embrace the unexpected and find magic in everyday moments. This Brand World approach creates a solid foundation for a magical experience and primes hello for an expansion across all platforms and channels, including new product introductions.

Design strategy

Creative Strategy

Visual Identity & Brand World

Art direction & Photography

Iconography & Illustration

Brand Guidelines