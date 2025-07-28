Corona asked us to build a brand for the next 20 years! The market for flavored alcoholic beverages is expanding, especially among younger consumers looking for more variety and excitement. The goal is to develop a new Corona platform for growth with mouthwatering packaging and a brand world that celebrates the liquid, amplifies Corona equities, and brings consumers to us to discover more flavor—building upon the brand’s right to win in the space, delivering a distinctly Corona cool expression beyond the beach.

​



Insight

The target audience of Sunshine Provokers is looking to squeeze the day and savor the flavor. These Zillennials are instigators who bring their brightest selves for the benefit of others. Social magnets who prioritize variety and authentic deep connections. They love the Corona brand and look for more than the average cerveza and day at “the beach.” We needed to lean into Corona cool and big mouthwatering juicy flavors for everyday occasions to reach these folks.

Results

Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. Squeeze the day. Savor the citrus. Corona’s latest innovation is brewed with real orange and lime peels and blended with real orange and lime juices. The brand world and packaging celebrate modern Latin cool and mouthwatering appeal, retaining Coron’s iconic crown and horizon line to amplify brand love. Key design principles illuminated the brand expression at every stage:

Always Sunny— The experience is surrounded by a warm, sun-drenched glow that evokes radiant tones and citrus notes. Lifestyle and product photography literally glow with sunshine.

Always Real— A relaxed vibe that connects candid moments of relaxation with the authentically imperfect textures of modern Latin cool. Visuals of casual and intimate interactions highlight deep connections between real friends.

Always Juicy—Amplifies citrus flavor and juicy refreshment through bold, lush visual expressions and illustrations. Inspired by street art, the raw and textured citrus and sun pattern celebrate this cerveza's citrus.

Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza is launched in the USA in 2025, so get out and squeeze the day.

“Big hats off to the cross-functional team and our incredible agency partners, Beardwood&Co., who developed an authentic, mouthwatering, consumer-driven visual identity and pack design.” - Elana Kelber Blank, Head of Brand Marketing, Emerging Brands Portfolio