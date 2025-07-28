For young, Gen-Z Tasmanians, it was easy to ignore the potential harms of vaping. But, for a group that was enjoying their first real sense of independence, it was alarming to know how much vaping addiction was controlling them.

To make addiction real and inescapable for this audience, we used an experience they would immediately understand, to reveal a danger they didn’t. Translating addiction symptoms into toxic online behaviours, we created an internet troll that followed, controlled and manipulated users in real time - just like vaping addiction does.