MACq01
28/07/2025
MACq01 is no ordinary hotel stay. It’s where a unique convergence of local culture, provenance and hospitality creates the single most intriguing, immersive and luxurious experience Tasmania has to offer.

With our new positioning ‘Where one story leads to another’, we created a bold new framework for expressing the unique and delightful connections between MACq 01 and Tasmania.

The result is a multi dimensional campaign that explores and celebrates the unique narrative that emerges between guests and the MACq 01 experience. One that weaves together place, taste and imagination to create a story that will stay with guests long after they check out. 

Produced in conjunction with the talented bunch at Oi Studios and our own in-house AI wiz kids (this one's for you Mich), this campaign blurs the lines between reality, history and fantasy. Also, just quietly it recently picked up Tasmania’s Diemen award for Art Direction.

