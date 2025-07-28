senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
work

OTR - Moe's Hotdogs

OTR
28/07/2025
6
Share
Download
EMBED
EMBED WITH CREDITS
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

OTR is a local chain of convenience stores/petrol stations. It’s also home to an incredibly tasty hotdog called ‘Moe’s’. So how could we convince a sceptical audience that a service station is capable of producing a tasty, high-quality hotdog?

We created a campaign about two mates ‘going a Moe’s’ all over town. Across TV, cinema, radio and digital, we made it weird, fun, catchy and impossible to ignore or forget. The result – Moe’s saw sales targets smashed twice over and overtook the category leader for awareness while obsessed fans remade the ad and respected marketers listed it among their favourite ads.​

About
MORE ABOUT undefined
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1