OTR is a local chain of convenience stores/petrol stations. It’s also home to an incredibly tasty hotdog called ‘Moe’s’. So how could we convince a sceptical audience that a service station is capable of producing a tasty, high-quality hotdog?

We created a campaign about two mates ‘going a Moe’s’ all over town. Across TV, cinema, radio and digital, we made it weird, fun, catchy and impossible to ignore or forget. The result – Moe’s saw sales targets smashed twice over and overtook the category leader for awareness while obsessed fans remade the ad and respected marketers listed it among their favourite ads.​

