A brand awareness campaign urging the community to 'Think of The Kids'

The child health medical research centre rebranded from Telethon Kids Institute.

KWP+Partners developed the ‘Think of The Kids’ concept as a long-term creative platform guiding brand, fundraising, recruitment and content creation.

The launch campaign is built on the premise that The Kids’ researchers share the load with parents; They ‘think of the kids’ because when kids are sick, it’s hard to do anything else. That thinking becomes medicines, treatments and solutions to health problems, so parents and kids can get back to thinking about life.

