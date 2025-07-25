From Screen to Stream: How Our Social First Content Launched Emmy Award-winning ‘The Future with Hannah Fry’ in the U.S.



We were asked by TV production company Windfall Films and Broadcaster Bloomberg to create the social first content to publicise their TV show which was going live in America.



The Future with Hannah Fry is a Science show with a British presenter who was not well known in The States, so we worked closely with Windfall Films to ensure we created bespoke content to generate interest in advance of the show airing.



Alongside creating socials from the content of the TV episodes, we worked with the production team in advance of their filming schedule to suggest additional footage they could capture specifically designed for socials purposes only. This stood the campaign out from most science TV shows. We have become Bloomberg social team’s trusted advisors ever since.



Deliverables

Series 1: 30 bespoke social films for IG, YouTube and TikTok

Series 2: 30 bespoke social films for IG, YouTube and TikTok

Results

- Series two was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won both.

- The social campaign across Bloomberg’s channels gained huge engagement and let to large audience figures for the TV show in America.

- The first series was so successful that Bloomberg commissioned a second series.







“We're obviously all delighted. It's a terrific film and part of another brilliant series. We're very mindful that your work on the social content is integral to its success too.”

- Dan Kendall, Windfall Films