work

AliveCor - Real Stories, Real Lives

AliveCor
25/07/2025
AliveCor returned to Be The Fox following the success of their UK advert for KardiaMobile, this time with a mission to use a testimonial ad to connect with a the German audience. But this wasn’t just about localisation, it was about localisation done with heart.

AliveCor needed a direct sales advert campaign in the form of a testimonial ad but not your typical, corporate, stiff testimonial. The goal? Build deep credibility with a the German audience, and do it in just 20 seconds.

The result was “Real Stories, Real Lives”, a film that feels authentic and emotionally real, while remaining product-first and benefit-driven.

Primary Goals:

Increase brand awareness in Germany

Drive direct sales of the KardiaMobile devices

Secondary Goals:

Establish credibility in a new market

Reinforce AliveCor’s broader message of empowering individuals to take control of their heart health

Target Audience

Primary: Adults 40+, particularly those interested in proactive heart health monitoring

Secondary: Anyone looking for clarity, reassurance, or control over their heart health using medical-grade ECG tech at home

Creative Strategy: Testimonial Content That Connects

At the heart of the campaign is Rainer, a real KardiaMobile user, filmed at home with his partner Claudia. His genuine testimonial is the foundation of the creative. A calm, conversational delivery about how the product enables him to live his life to the fullest. This is paired with gentle, filmic product integration, using his natural home and garden environment to ground the spot in warmth and believability.

While the messaging needed to be clear and factual, highlighting ECG readings and analysis, it was essential that the film didn’t feel like a hard sell. Instead, the audience connects emotionally to Rainer's story and through relatability and trust, absorbs the product's benefits.

This creative testimonial-style TV ad builds on AliveCor’s UK campaign, but with an increased emphasis on the credibility of the brand to meet the expectations of the German audience.

We made sure that we had strong communications during the shoot with our client. They dialled in remotely via FaceTime for key moments during the recce and shoot, ensuring alignment on framing and product visuals.

