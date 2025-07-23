​Sky’s activation brief was clear: drive reappraisal of the brand by making it culturally relevant to a new, festival-savvy audience. Rooted in Sky’s new positioning, 'bringing you the joy of a better experience', we created ‘Sky Open House’, a standout destination designed to transform typical festival frustrations into moments of unexpected delight. Every detail tackled a common pain point, from luxury toilets and free WiFi to water refill stations and a curated beauty bar. With a buzzing bar and impromptu acoustic sets from artists like Supergrass and Arthur Hill, the space became a go-to hub for connection, comfort and entertainment.​