work

WHOOP - Maverick

WHOOP
23/07/2025
Credits
agency: mother

cd: Matthew Mcferrin

cd: Patrick Glorieux @patrickglorieux420_69

hop: Erin Goodsell 

producer: Doulos Kun @douloskun

producer: Sam Rendle Short

creative consultant: Significant 

Co-founder of significant: Romain Naegelen @romnaegelen

ecd: Simon Bruyn

lead mother: Alexis Johnson

mother: bella Gonzalez @bellagonzalez24

photographer: Joe Perri @joeperri

brand: WHOOP @WHOOP

chief marketing officer: John Sullivan

VP, brand: Tatiana Kuzmowycz @tatianakuz

Director, strategic marketing initiatives: Ellen Cizek

Director, global sports & talent marketing: Jeremy Powers

production company: Iconoclast @iconoclast.tv

director: Paul Geusebroek @paulygeus

founder / md: Charles-Marie Anthonioz

ep: Francesco Colombo @coco_made_me_do_it

producer: Alex Waite @alexw406

1st ad: Chris Kelly @christopkelly

sports choreographer: Andy Ansah @andyansah

director: Jonas Lindstroem @jonas_lindstroem

edit: papercut @_____papercut_____

editor: John Resner @johnthomasresner Biff Butler @biffbutler

assistant editor: Jesse Richard @jessenrichard

producer: Chandler Raub

ep: Brandee Probasco @brandee_p

color & mix: Blue Ox Films @blue.ox


Diplo @diplo

Christiano Ronaldo @cristiano

Sha’Carri Richardson @itsshacarri

Mark Osaghae @markosaghae

Stef Williams @stef.williams

Dan Churchill @dan_churchill

Nanette Orellana @nanetteorellana

Stef Williams @stef.williams

