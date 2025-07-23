Big Brother is back and we were thrilled to be part of it.



We partnered with Vinted, Mindshare UK and ITV to create a suite of sponsorship idents that brought the brand’s tone to life in and around the show. Light, quick and playful each spot was designed to land the message that selling your pre-loved looks is just as satisfying as seeing your least favourite housemate get evicted.



A seamless brand/editorial collaboration, delivered with pace and purpose.



Made by all things.

In partnership with Mindshare and ITV.





