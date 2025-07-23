senckađ
Pirtek - Drama Resistant Since 1980

Pirtek
23/07/2025
“As Australia’s leading provider of industrial hoses, we find ourselves in high-stakes situations every day. But what makes our people and products special is how they withstand whatever’s thrown at them. ‘Drama Resistant’ is a wonderful testament to this.”
- Mark Devitt, CEO, Pirtek

For 45 years, Pirtek has kept industry operating whenever machinery breaks down, from garbage trucks to farming equipment to mighty little tugboats.

When cashed-up global competitors arrived with lowball pricing and copycat messaging, Pirtek needed to protect their leadership and price premium.

Research revealed Pirtek had latent brand equity thanks to the integrity of its products and reliability of its people, despite the incredible pressure they face.

'Drama Resistant since 1980' brings that value to the fore, led by two TV spots that perform a highwire act of film-making: building an impending sense of drama before dissolving into perfect calm thanks to Pirtek hoses performing as they always do.

About
