You never know what to expect at Nice Shoes… that friendly face at the front desk might also be the voice of your next national campaign...



We brought Instacart’s Summer of ’99 spot to life entirely in-house — from the real-time CG animation to the filmic grain simulation, this spot was a love letter to those classic ’90s cinema bumpers (shoutout to the old Regal rollercoaster🎢).



The viewer raced through a cosmos of stars and snacks in a rollercoaster POV, and when the time came to update from scratch VO to the real deal, our Office Manager, Donna Block, was the perfect narrator.



From Crosby Street to the recording booth, the Nice Shoes team is always ready to make the magic happen.

