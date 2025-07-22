This award-winning campaign with DCM and BT Flex had cinema-goers wondering if they’d walked into the wrong film.



To bring BT Flex’s “only pay for what you want” message to life, we created spoof intros for a Western and a Sci-Fi movie. Played just before the actual features began, each spoof convinced audiences (if only for a moment) that they’d ended up in the wrong screening.



Cue the twist: you wouldn’t sit through the wrong film at the cinema, so why do it at home?



A disruptive idea that landed with a bang and picked up Gold at the DMA Awards and Silver at the Media Week Awards.

