This spoof campaign for BT Flex played out in cinemas and fooled audiences into thinking they were in the wrong film.



Working with DCM and BT, we created fake intros for a Western and a Sci-Fi, placed just before the actual movie began. The message? You wouldn’t pay for the wrong film at the cinema, so why settle for one at home. A disruptive, memorable stunt and an award-winning one.



The campaign picked up Gold at the DMA Awards and Silver at the Media Week Awards.