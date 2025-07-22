senckađ
work

Royal Mail - Send it Your Way

Royal Mail
22/07/2025
10
Credits
Add my Credit
This one was big. Royal Mail’s first ever cross-broadcaster brand campaign.

We were brought in to produce a 30” spot built around the idea of sending parcels in the most ridiculous ways possible. Cue: a dog on a delivery mission with Judi Love, a DIY rocket courtesy of Josh Widdicombe, and Micah Richards in a golf cart tearing through a TV studio.

We shot with three talents, across multiple locations, for three broadcasters (ITV, Channel 4, Sky) all in a single fast-turnaround production. It needed to feel funny, fresh and show Royal Mail in a bold new light.

The second half of the film flips into something simple and practical, landing Royal Mail’s new parcel services Postbox, Locker, and Shop in a way that feels real and effortless. We kept the tone natural, the cameras moving, and the energy high.

Big cast. Bigger logistics. One of our proudest bits of production so far.

Made by all things.

About
