Audi’s sponsorship of the film Pegasus 2 spotlights the legendary A3—a race car that transcends eras, mastering both past and present to become an enduring icon. Now, this high-octane clash of speed and passion leaps from the screen into reality.

To celebrate the launch of the new Audi A3, FAW Audi collaborates with director and racer Han Han and style icon Wang Yibo to produce two captivating narrative shorts—New Beginnings in Speed and New Wave of Style. These films perfectly capture the fierce sportiness of the A3 Sportback and the avant-garde luxury of the A3L Limousine.





BACKGROUND

The new Audi A3 debuts in two exciting, upgraded models.

Modern Performance — A3 Sportback: Evolving Audi Sport’s century-long racing legacy, as showcased in Pegasus, this model relentlessly pushes boundaries, ushering in a dynamic new era of luxury for the next generation.

Fashion-Forward — A3L Limousine: Fusing a century of luxury heritage with bold, contemporary design, it exudes sharp, confident sophistication and modern elegance.





INSIGHT

FAW Audi precisely targets young consumers—first-time professionals and young families—who seek individuality, style, and premium quality. Active across diverse social platforms and influenced by celebrity endorsements and trend culture, this demographic is passionate about sports and fashion.

Beyond mere functionality, their buying decisions are driven by compelling brand stories and whether the designs reflect their lifestyle and identity.

Leveraging these insights, the creative focus spotlights key updates of the new A3: the 1.5T engine, improved low-speed torque, sleek body redesign, innovative headlights, and illuminated logo.









IDEA

FAW Audi crafted two deeply personal, story-driven short films—New Beginnings in Speed and New Wave of Style—drawing inspiration from Han Han and Wang Yibo’s unique experiences and personalities to embody the new generation’s luxury positioning at the intersection of sport and fashion.

Han Han’s authentic racer persona and Wang Yibo’s status as a trendsetting idol perfectly embody the spirit of the two models—the fierce, sporty A3 Sportback and the youthful, stylish A3L Limousine. Han Han’s competitive drive resonates with the dynamic energy of the A3 Sportback, while Wang Yibo captures the youthful cool of the A3L Limousine.





New Beginnings in Speed x Han Han

Featuring Han Han’s champion racing driver persona, this film employs introspective narration to link his relentless drive with the upgraded A3 Sportback’s performance enhancements—the powerful 1.5T engine, increased torque, redesigned body, advanced lighting, and signature glowing logo.





New Wave of Style x Wang Yibo

Showcasing Wang Yibo’s star power and contemporary flair, this film blends sleek cinematography, vibrant lighting, rhythmic music, and immersive settings to elevate the A3L Limousine’s fashion-forward appeal, highlighting its refreshed exterior, illuminated logo, new front headlights, and extended wheelbase.









IMPACT

Unleashed across key platforms like Weibo, WeChat Video, and Douyin, these films ignited over a million sparks of user engagement, seamlessly weaving the Audi A3 into the fabric of today’s cultural buzz.

At the same time, the new Audi A3 stole the spotlight for thousands of travelers, its sleek and sporty silhouette glowing on prime airport LED displays—leaving an indelible mark on public imagination.

With captivating storytelling at its core, the Audi A3 masterfully blends exhilarating performance DNA with cutting-edge design, redefining what youthful luxury means. This daring new chapter accelerates the A3’s rise as the ultimate luxury icon for the next generation of drivers.



