As part of Amazon’s Prime Day event, a full-day, real-time countdown clock was launched across our digital out-of-home (DOOH) screens. Powered by dynamic creative technology, developed and implemented by DOOH.com with creative managed by Hogarth, the clock ticked down to the second, building anticipation all the way to the end of Prime Day deals on July 11th, 2025. This activation reimagined the traditional 10-second spot, introducing a sense of immediacy and relevance that stood out in high-footfall retail environments—capturing attention, boosting awareness, and driving consumer urgency.

Planned by Wavemaker and WPP Media, the countdown activation served as the culmination of a broader Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign, which built momentum in the lead-up to Prime Day through traditional brand messaging across digital OOH networks nationwide.





Why It Worked

Heightened urgency & engagement – A live-countdown clock taps into natural FOMO, keeps audiences alert, and builds anticipation effectively.

Real-time relevance – The dynamic countdown perfectly synced with British Standard Time to deliver hyper-relevant messaging to audiences in the moment.

Amplified SOV – As a full-day activation, Amazon owned the entire screen time (100% SOV) across multiple locations. The structural simplicity—just a clock and branding—pushed viewers towards action.



Behind the Scenes: Technology & Management Breakdown

Here’s a step-by-step look at how the dynamic clock was powered:

Content Management System (CMS) control – A cloud-based DOOH CMS was used to schedule a server-side HTML5 clock asset produced by DOOH.COM, capable of real-time updates and remote scheduling. Live timer feed – An embedded script pulled the remaining time to the next Prime Day deadline, updating every second. Remote deployment & monitoring – Using standard CMS protocols, the countdown asset was distributed to each screen and monitored for uninterrupted playback. Performance analytics – We pulled playback logs, impressions, and dwell-time analytics via CMS.





Why You’ll Want to Do This Again: Key Learnings

Seamless synergy with standard 10‑sec spots – Follow up your traditional ad with a real‑time countdown.

Dynamic beats static every time – Moving numbers hold attention far longer than still images.

Scalable across content types – Adapts across verticals like sales, events, and live sports.

Data integration & triggers – The clock template can be upgraded using external triggers—e.g., weather, inventory, or location.

Final Take

This Amazon Prime Day countdown campaign highlights how dynamic content enriches your DOOH activations: it deepens engagement, delivers context-driven urgency, and elevates brand storytelling—all in real time. As a strategic play alongside your existing formats, interactive experiences, and full-SOV spots, it opens the door to smarter, more responsive OOH advertising.