A perfect match, Visionaries-repped Gianna Mazzeo teamed up with Mother London and the Taimi app to direct a series of spots for the LGBTQIA+ dating app.

Documenting three successful dating stories, Gianna approaches the Taimi experience referencing memes - her vibrant and comedic approach emphasises the excitement and possibilities of queer dating.

‘Came for Twinks, Stayed for Husband’, the spots glitch between what users start to look for, ending with what they didn't know they needed.

Twinks? Femmes? The One, or the Ones - you’ll find them on Taimi.

Life imitating art, Gianna shared: “It was great working on this project with a group of queer creatives, where we bonded over shared experiences!”



