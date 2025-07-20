Samsung Electronics wanted to launch a campaign to promote their new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, particularly highlighting how the product is great for both work and play. The campaign needed to feature instantly recognisable apps on the tablet to engage a modern, mobile-first audience.



Samsung’s creative agency, Iris Worldwide, got in touch with Born Licensing to ask us to find suitable gameplay for the ‘play’ side of the campaign. The gameplay needed to be instantly recognisable, popular and easily playable on a tablet device.



Born Licensing took Iris Worldwide’s brief and explored a number of games that would meet the creative requirements of the campaign. Once a shortlist was developed from the options we presented to the client, we approached each of the Rights Holders to discuss the creative and commercial terms of licensing their gameplay for the advertisement.



Our extensive industry experience and negotiation skills allowed us to present Samsung Electronics and Iris Worldwide with a number of feasible options for them to choose from. Once the client had settled on Candy Crush Saga, we managed the clearance process from start to finish to allow the agency and client to focus on their role.



Activision and King, the Rights Holders of Candy Crush Saga, were involved throughout the creative process from the start to ensure they were happy with the finished product. Utilising our experience, Born Licensing handled all communications between the Rights Holders and the client to ensure approval at every stage and that every party was satisfied with the end result.



The 20-second campaign launched on TV and online simultaneously, featuring a gameplay sequence from Candy Crush Saga. The campaign engaged effectively with Candy Crush Saga’s 270 million worldwide players.

