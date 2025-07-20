Arts & Letters Creative Co. needed a clip of a famously fast animated character to demonstrate the speed of Google Chromebook for a 30’s ad. It was important that the character be instantly recognisable and have some nostalgic value that would help to grab people’s attention.



Arts & Letters Creative Co. came to us enquiring about two clips that they were interested in licensing. With our vast experience, we were able to quickly let the agency know that these options would not be feasible with their budget or tight timelines. Instead, we proposed various other options that fit the creative as well as their budgets and timelines. In the end, our suggested clip of Swift Heart Rabbit from Care Bears was the perfect fit!



As the licensing agent for CloudCo, the Rights Holder of Care Bears, we were able to negotiate the licensing commercial terms for the clip and manage the creative approval process from start to finish, without charging any clearance fees.



As the Rights Holder of Care Bears, CloudCo had to review and approve the initial edits and final material. Born Licensing streamlined and managed all communication between the parties involved, allowing Google and Arts & Letters to focus on the rest of the production. Born Licensing also facilitated the delivery of the high res clip through CloudCo ensuring the file was delivered in the right format.



The 30-second film launched in Germany on TV, Online, Social/Digital, and on all motion media.

