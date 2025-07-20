Moneysupermarket had been running their ‘epic’ themed campaigns since 2011. We started working with them in 2016 and helped them achieved enormous success from two campaigns featuring He-Man and Skeletor from Masters of the Universe, which had ran for 6 months each. We also managed the licensing of Action Man in their latest campaign which also ran for 6 months. With 18 months of brilliant work involving iconic characters, Moneysupermarket wanted to create another ‘epic’ campaign.



We were presented with a range of scripts involving characters, some of which tied in with iconic moments in film. We engaged with each of the Rights Holders and walked them through the creative direction. We also negotiated the commercial terms with each in the event of the creative moving forward with their characters.



Moneysupermarket’s agency Mother London reached out to us to confirm that they wanted to continue with the creative theme of iconic characters feeling ‘epic’. As per the previous briefs, the character had to have a very nostalgic appeal to a British audience. The licensing fees also needed to be within budget and we had to ensure the character’s Rights Holder would be comfortable with the idea of the daring and surprising creative.



The final script chosen starred UK fashion doll Sindy and thematic elements from classic film Thelma and Louise. As Born Licensing are licensing agents for Pedigree, rights holders of the Sindy fashion doll, we negotiated the licensing commercial terms and managed all other aspects of the project from start to finish without charging any clearance fees. We are able to do this thanks to our unique business model and strong appointed agency relationship with Pedigree. In addition, we managed the licensing of the thematic elements from Thelma and Louise with Rights Holders MGM.



This was a stop motion shoot involving a number of different stations being filmed simultaneously. Born Licensing’s David Born visited the shoot in London and was on site to help Mother London and Moneysupermarket with any licensing related issues.



Pedigree and MGM, the Licensors of Sindy and Thelma and Louise respectively, needed to be kept across all of the creative development. This included the script, storyboards, still poses, edits and final material. We paid particular attention to the Sindy fashion dolls, costumes and props being used, working with Pedigree to ensure they were authentic Sindy products. Born Licensing managed the entire approval process from start to finish, allowing all other parties to focus on what they do best.



The campaign launched to over 6 million viewers across the UK on ITV during popular show The X Factor.



Born Licensing managed the licensing of Sindy this Moneysupermarket campaign and did not charge Mother or Moneysupermarket any clearance fees. Thanks to our unique business model and strong relationships with Pedigree, we were able to provide a full service without any additional overhead, saving money from the budget and helping make the job feasible.

