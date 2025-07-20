BT’s Hybrid Connect is the UK’s first broadband backed up by mobile. If your broadband ever goes down, it automatically connects you with EE to give you ‘unbreakable’ home wi-fi. To promote the product BT had a concept to show a cinema audience enjoying a well-known film. At a crucial cliffhanger moment, the internet buffering symbol appears disrupting the film at a key moment. “You wouldn’t put up with buffering at the cinema so why accept it when your internet crashes at home”.



Several cliffhanger scenes from famous films were discussed for this spot. In the end, BT and their partner Fourth Drawer approached MGM to get a license for one of their films. As MGM’s licensing agent we were called on to negotiate and manage the licensing process for Tomb Raider. The chosen Tomb Raider clip featured action hero Lara Croft in a nail-biting moment of the film.



Born Licensing negotiated the license fee within the parameters of the client’s budget. As talent fees had to be paid on top of the license fee, we were able to work through a feasible fee that would help to accommodate talent costs. There was an extremely tight window to get a license in place. Using our close relationship with MGM we were able to expedite the process to ensure key deadlines were met including delivery of the pro-res file of the Tomb Raider clip. As MGM’s licensing agent we didn’t charge any clearance fees to BT or Fourth Drawer.



Born Licensing managed the approval process from start to finish, submitting all material for MGM’s approval to ensure they were comfortable with how their IP was being used within the spot. As MGM’s licensing agent we were able to turn around fast approvals to ensure key deadlines were met.



The final 60-second film launched in UK cinemas for an initial three-month term with an end message for audiences to “enjoy the film you’re really here to see”. After over a year of on-off lockdowns, it was great to see audiences back in the cinema and cinema advertising back in action!

