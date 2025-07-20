Amazon Canada has partnered with Air Canada to offer Prime and Aeroplan members the opportunity to become instant Aeroplan Millionaires by winning one of 10 prizes of 1 million Aeroplan points by shopping on Amazon via the Aeroplan e-store between June 18 and July 11, either in-flight or on the ground. Customers will also be able to earn up to 10X Aeroplan points on Amazon purchases during Prime Day on July 8-11 too.



For the first time ever Amazon has partnered with Air Canada to offer free wifi access to the Air Canada Amazon e-store turning every flight into the opportunity to turn in-flight time into a seamless shopping moment. The partnership was very complex in many ways but the core of the idea is that both brands are extremely customer focused and wanted to find a way to bring a new experience to their customers.

This marks a unique partnership between two brands known for innovation and customer experience. Our agency developed the creative platform and campaign rollout to introduce this service to travellers in a way that feels both useful and exciting.



Xpedition's role:

We started working with Amazon and Air Canada from the moment the concept was being discussed in order to ensure that the campaign was aligned with not only the strategic goals of both organizations but also brought to life this amazing partnership between two of Canada's largest and most recognized brands.



​Website: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/special-offers/amazon-contest.html#/

​