The&Partnership came up with a great script for their client NatWest. The script opened with Lillie, a woman in her 30’s, staying in her childhood bedroom. The script featured three identical versions of Lillie from the past, present, and future. Authentic accessories, decorations, and props were needed for the spot to convey that this was her childhood bedroom during the 90’s.



Rather than use a generic toy as a prop, NatWest’s creative agency, The&Partnership, came to us in search for a license to feature a loved toy from the 90’s that would have nostalgic value for their target audience. It needed to be a recognisable toy that people would expect to see in a 30-something year old’s childhood bedroom. The creatives settled on the classic toy Furby! They weren’t sure how to go about getting a license and so called on us to make it happen.



Born Licensing were able to negotiate the license fee within the parameters of the client’s budget. There was an extremely tight window to arrange the license, but Born Licensing were able to use their strong relationship with Hasbro to expediate a super quick process that might have otherwise been a major barrier. As licensing agents for Hasbro, we didn’t charge The&Partnership or NatWest any clearance fees. We also lined up a back-up toy that fit the brief just in case Furby fell through.



Born Licensing managed the approval process from start to finish, submitting all material for Hasbro’s approval to ensure they were comfortable with how their IP was being used within the spot. As Hasbro’s licensing agent we were able to turn around faster than usual approvals to ensure key deadlines were met.



Born Licensing expertly managed the negotiations and approval process for the licensing of Furby. For us, this was a straightforward project and perfectly demonstrates the value of using a licensing agent with intimate knowledge of the industry and representation in place with Rights Holders.

